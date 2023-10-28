Jamie Carragher says £40m Tottenham player is simply ‘superb’ at the moment

Tottenham’s charge in the Premier League continued last night as they won 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Friday Night Football.

Spurs had an own goal from Joel Ward to thank for the opener after he turned in James Maddison’s cross.

Heung-Min Son then added a second for Spurs before Jordan Ayew got a consolation for the home side in the final minutes. In the end, though, Tottenham had more than enough in the tank.

And once again, it was Maddison who was involved in nearly everything good about the performance.

Carragher says James Maddison is at the heart of everything

Speaking on Sky Sports as co-comms last night, Carragher picked up on Maddison’s impact after the first goal.

“He won’t care if it’s an own goal or not,” Carragher said.

“The impact he has had in terms of goals and assists has been superb. It seems like he is just at the heart of everything, James Maddison, since he’s joined the club.”

Maddison was lauded before the game by fellow Sky man Gary Neville, who believes he’s been the best player in terms of impact in the entire league this season.

Tottenham need to keep their main men fit

Spurs are flying high right now and their fans are rightfully enjoying the ride under the new manager.

However, in order to win things they’re going to need to keep their top men fit and one of them is James Maddison.

Since signing in the summer, he’s been better than anyone ever imagined. Everyone knew the talent was there with Maddison but now he’s producing week in, week out.

Tottenham can have success this season. But it will rely on the likes of Maddison, Son and Romero being fit.

If that happens, then a trophy might well be in reach.