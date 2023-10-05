Jamie Carragher says 25-year-old Newcastle player has been helping his son recently

Jamie Carragher has now shared that Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff has been helping his son through a recent injury recovery.

Carragher was talking in CBS Sports’ post-match coverage of Newcastle’s incredible win over PSG.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The pundit was speaking to Dan Burn and Longstaff and then revealed how much the midfielder had been helping.

Carragher said: “Can I just jump in there, I don’t know the lads too well but I just wanted to mention this.

“Sean, how long ago was it I gave you a call – 12 months ago?

“Basically, my son was going through a few injury problems, he’d been through similar ones, didn’t know him, got hold of his number, stayed in touch – brilliant on the phone.

“We spoke about how as a footballer you have ups and downs and you get your rewards when you put the work in.

“Tonight mate, is your reward, one for coming through the injury but also for the help you gave me and my son so I have to thank you for that.”

And for those wondering, James Carragher is a 20-year-old defender who’s currently playing for Wigan Athletic.

Carragher was so happy to see Longstaff thriving at Newcastle

Carragher wasn’t alone in praising the Newcastle man after the game.

Eddie Howe was also full of compliments for Longstaff after his strong performance against the Parisians.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Howe said that Longstaff was so reliable and had been brilliant ever since he was appointed.

And all of this praise from Carragher and his boss must only be the tip of the iceberg for Longstaff after an historic Newcastle night.

The whole squad must be inundated with celebrations right now.

However, Howe will surely be reminding his side that their reaction against West Ham United on Sunday is just as important.

The famed ‘European hangover’ is known for a reason, and Newcastle and Longstaff will have to learn to manage their schedule.