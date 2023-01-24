Jamie Carragher reacts to Oleksandr Zinchenko display in Arsenal win











Jamie Carragher told Monday Night Football on Sky Sports (broadcast on 23/1; 19:34) that Oleksandr Zinchenko was his man of the match and the best player on the pitch during Arsenal’s win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table back to five points after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Erik ten Hag’s side at the Emirates.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah scored twice. Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand suggested that Bukayo Saka had Luke Shaw scared during the game. And of course, Martin Odegaard is always there to pull the strings.

Carragher amazed by Zinchenko display

But it seems that another player really caught Carragher’s eye. The pundit felt that Arsenal winning the midfield battle was crucial to their win. And with that, the license Zinchenko is given is crucial to their success.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay were tasked with marking Odegaard and Granit Xhaka. And the runs that the Arsenal pair would make would leave space for Zinchenko to exploit.

Carragher went on to compare the Ukrainian with a number 10 given that he almost has no defined role, despite lining up as a left-back. He picked out one moment where he was roaming in the half space on the right of the pitch.

And he wanted to acknowledge his performance on Monday.

“I just want to highlight this fella here, because he played a role in a lot of these clips and caused a big problem for the midfield. Zinchenko I thought was the best player on the pitch. For me, he was the man of the match,” he told Monday Night Football.

It has not been the easiest time for Zinchenko. He has had a couple of injuries which have limited his appearances. And of course, there are things going on in the world right now which are never going to be far away from his thoughts.

But it does appear that he really has been a game-changing signing. Like Gabriel Jesus, he has brought a winning mentality with him from Manchester City. And he seems to be helping drive standards up further.

His move cost the Gunners £32 million in the summer. And it does appear that he is proving to be worth every single penny.