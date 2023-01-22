Ferdinand amazed by Saka display in Arsenal win vs Manchester United











Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that Bukayo Saka had Luke Shaw scared during Arsenal’s win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners have extended their lead back to five points after a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Emirates. Eddie Nketiah scored twice for the league leaders, including a winner right on the cusp of stoppage-time.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But there was also an amazing strike from Saka. The 21-year-old was arguably the star of the show as Mikel Arteta’s men produced a stunning performance.

Like many of his teammates, Saka has been absolutely outstanding throughout the campaign. But he was given the task of battling with Shaw, who has been a revelation since Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sadly for the visitors, there was only one winner in that particular battle. And Ferdinand admitted that he saw a side of Shaw that he has not seen for a very long time.

“Shaw I think, Saka – my young player of the year – had him scared. It’s the first time I’ve seen Shaw look like: ‘oh, this guy’s got my number’,” he told his YouTube channel.

“He gave him far too much space a lot of the time, allowed him to run, getting into the box before engaging with him because he didn’t want to get beat. He thought if I try and face him up, he’ll be able to shift it round me. And Shaw’s been magnificent for Man United up until this point.”

Saka’s record in the Premier League this season is remarkable. In 19 games, he now has seven goals and seven assists. He leads the way for assists in the Arsenal squad. Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard is the only player to have found the back of the net more often.

He now has to be considered one of the very best players in the top-flight. Of course, he has been superb ever since getting his first opportunity in the Gunners first-team.

But he has taken his game to another level in recent months. And given his age, there is absolutely no reason why he cannot improve further.

In truth, for all of Arsenal’s rivals, that is an absolutely frightening thought.