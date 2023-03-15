Jamie Carragher now says Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the most exciting player in Europe











Jamie Carragher has now said that Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the most exciting player in Europe right now.

Carragher was speaking on CBS Sports as he previewed another evening of Champions League action.

His beloved Liverpool are in action tonight, but he just been drawn away from watching the Reds.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

That’s because high-flying Napoli are playing at the same time, and that could be a much more enjoyable experience for Carragher.

The Italian side are 18 points in Serie A, and could wrap up the title in the next few weeks.

This could allow manager Luciano Spalletti to fully focus on the Champions League.

Napoli have a two-goal advantage of Eintracht Frankfurt, and will be confident they can reach the quarter-finals this evening.

Carragher has singled out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the player to watch tonight, and Arsenal will certainly have an eye on him.

A report from 90min suggests Arsenal could turn their attention to the young Georgian.

Whether they can actually make a move happen is another thing entirely.

Carragher blown away by Arsenal target Kvaratskhelia

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher said: “I think I said last week [Kvaratskhelia is] the most exciting player in Europe and I do believe.

“Not the best, but the most exciting. He’s come from nowhere and every time I watch him, I think he scored a goal at the weekend where he cut inside, I just love watching them play.”

The ‘breathtaking’ winger would give Mikel Arteta another amazing wide option.

It’s an area where the Gunners are already incredibly strong, but Kvaratskhelia would take their squad depth to another level.

There’s sure to be plenty of interest in the likes of Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae at Napoli this summer.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The Italian side are notoriously difficult to negotiate with in the transfer market, and it’ll be interesting to see if any of their players are allowed to leave.

They’ve built one of the most exciting teams in Europe, and won’t want to let anyone leave unless the fee is astronomical.

As Carragher said, if Arsenal could sign Kvaratskhelia, they’d be bring one of Europe’s most exciting players to the Premier League.

