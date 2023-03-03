Jamie Carragher says Manchester United have something Klopp is desperate for this summer











Jamie Carragher has suggested that Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for a piece of what Manchester United have given Erik ten Hag this season.

Liverpool take on United at Anfield this weekend looking to avenge defeat at Old Trafford earlier in the season. But there is more riding on the game, too. The Reds’ Champions League hopes could well hinge on taking a win here, while United are trying to close the gap on City and Arsenal.

Of course, we all know Liverpool are inconsistent. United head into the game as favourites, form wise.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And writing for The Telegraph, Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp will be wanting his own Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez added to the squad this summer.

“The combination of Ten Hag’s astute management and coaching and the introduction of proven competitors with the right mentality such as Casemiro and Lisandro Martínez is proof that big clubs only need two or three top class players to be transformed,” Carragher said.

“Klopp will be looking for his own Casemiro and Martínez this summer, a dominant central midfielder and quality centre-back to partner Virgil van Dijk.”

FSG are expected to back Klopp to overhaul his squad. It comes after reports suggested Roberto Firmino has told Klopp today that he is leaving.

TBR’s View: Liverpool can win against United but Carragher is right

A few years ago, everyone saw how much Alisson and Van Dijk changed the game at Liverpool. They went from nearly men to contenders overnight.

With United, we see this with Casemiro and Martinez. They’ve both been outstanding and changed a team from being nowhere near to genuine challengers.

Klopp will be hoping for the same and Carragher makes a great point. Liverpool can beat United this weekend, but long-term, they need those big players adding to the squad.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

