Jamie Carragher just can't see Julian Nagelsmann joining Tottenham right now











Jamie Carragher has now said that he can’t see Julian Nagelsmann joining Tottenham Hotspur right now.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports after Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Harry Kane once again found the back of the net with a penalty won by Cristian Romero.

However, Michael Keane made up for giving away with the spot kick by scoring an absolute thunderbolt in the dying minutes.

It was Cristian Stellini’s first game in charge since Antonio Conte’s departure, although he had been in charge in the dugout before.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He would have been very disappointed with the nature of Everton’s equaliser, after never really looking in danger of conceding.

Stellini is unlikely to still be in charge come the start of next season.

Plenty of managers have been linked with the Tottenham job, and Carragher has had his say of Julian Nagelsmann.

The young German was sacked by Bayern Munich last week, and is now already being eyed up by Spurs and Chelsea.

Carragher gives verdict on Nagelsmann amid Tottenham interest

Asked about whether the title-winning manager is the right man for Spurs right now, Carragher said: “The level of manager that they will want – they have obviously spoken to Nagelsmann.

“He is not ready to come. He may go to Chelsea, he may wait until the end of the season. It’s not easy to do it right now.”

Nagelsmann has established his reputation as one of world football’s most exciting young managers.

The timing of his departure at Bayern Munich will make him a very enticing option for Spurs.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He’s a manager who enjoys a project, and has elevated teams to a higher level with some exciting football.

However, Carragher’s suggested that Nagelsmann isn’t ready for Tottenham right now may be well-founded.

Tottenham are in a precarious position right now, with their star player’s future being heavily discussed, and Fabio Paratici having to step away from the club.

A manager with more experience than Nagelsmann may be required to steady the ship.

However, if he does come in, he may have the opportunity to put his own stamp on a Spurs side who have started to look stale.

Show all