Jamie Carragher has now shared his prediction about whether Harry Kane will leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Carragher took to social media to join the debate over the 30-year-old’s future.

The Harry Kane transfer saga has taken another turn in the past few hours.

After Daniel Levy looked set to turn down any offers for the England captain, Bayern Munich’s fourth bid was finally accepted.

The deal, worth more than £86m, would see Kane switch the Premier League for the Bundesliga with just one year left on his current deal.

Kane now has a decision to make over whether he leaves his boyhood club for a chance to win the Champions League elsewhere.

Jamie Carragher has now shared his prediction about whether Kane will leave Tottenham or not.

He thinks a certain record-breaking Newcastle hero’s legacy may end up creeping into his thinking.

Carragher predicts whether Kane will leave Tottenham

Posting on Twitter amid the speculation about Kane, Carragher said: “Alan Shearer’s PL goal record gets talked about a lot more than his PL winners medal.

“That record will be huge for HK. The big plus for going to Bayern is to guarantee he plays CL football & a chance to win that trophy every season.

“It’s not about their domestic trophies, they’ll win them anyway & I’m sure he’d rather have the PL record than the Bundesliga!”

If Kane left the Premier League now, he would be 47 goals shy to matching Alan Shearer’s record.

It’s hard to know how much of a motivation that is for him in his career right now.

He could feasibly join Bayern Munich, playing in Germany for several years and then come back to try and claim that title.

However, there are no guarantees and it only takes one serious injury to potentially rule him out of doing that.

It will be interesting to see if Kane and Carragher end up having the same thoughts about his Tottenham exit.

Although the transfer saga has taken a major twist today, there’s still plenty that could happen in the coming days.

All eyes will be on whether Kane is in the starting line-up against Brentford on Sunday.