Jamie Carragher and Frank Lampard now share whether they think Liverpool vs Tottenham should be replayed

Jamie Carragher and Frank Lampard have been on Monday Night Football tonight discussing the Tottenham v Liverpool game.

The former Premier League pair were going over the controversial game from the weekend whic has been marred in the main by the VAR decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal.

And with calls to replay the game coming from Liverpool’s end for such an error, Carragher and Lampard have had their say.

Carragher and Lampard discuss Tottenham v Liverpool replay

Speaking from the MNF studio for Sky, the pair commented on the matter but doubt a replay is indeed the right way to go with this.

“I don’t see it. I don’t know what the repercussions of that would be because this is however many apologies they have made since VAR has been in. This is very factual and the circumstances of the mistake are something you can’t get your head around and understand,” Lampard said.

“I don’t think there should be a replay. I don’t believe that,” Carraghe added.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Everyone needs to move on

Replaying the game over one decisions would be ludicrous. Yes, it was a shocking error and is one that shouldn’t have been made by the officials.

However, replaying a game over one offside call being wrong is just nonsensical.

If we did that, then other teams would have countless reasons over the years to ask for games to be replayed, even though this was a poor one.

Right now, everyone needs to crack on with this and move on. By the time the next fixtures come around, there’ll no doubt be another VAR call to speak about and this one will be forgotten.