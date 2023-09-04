James Milner raves about £100m striker who Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign

James Milner has been full of compliments for Arsenal target Evan Ferguson after his hat-trick against Newcastle United.

Speaking to The Athletic, Milner said that Ferguson is already something of a complete striker at 18-years-old.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Milner praised Ferguson’s finishing as well as his efforts performing the ugly side of the game.

Milner proclaimed that Ferguson has a very high ceiling and he even compared him to the likes of Alan Shearer.

Milner said: “And anyone who knows him so far in his young career, he is an unbelievable finisher. He is a goal scorer.

“And when he is doing the ugly side of the game too and being the first line of defence, he was outstanding.

“He is still so young but what a player for us and the ceiling is very high for him.

“I did play with Alan Shearer [at Newcastle]. They are both very good goal scorers.”

Arsenal were reportedly interested in Evan Ferguson this summer, and are said to be the front-runners ahead of their rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

And it seems not even a £100m price tag has put off potential suitors.

Milner says Arsenal target Ferguson has huge potential

Of course anyone wanting to sign Evan Ferguson will have a big job on their hands.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if that reported price tag has now increased following his latest performance.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The Ireland international seems to have everything in his game and Roberto De Zerbi is a brilliant manager to help him shine.

Even without Milner’s praise it’s easy to see why the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham are so interested in Ferguson.

And if Moises Caicedo is worth £115m in today’s market, interested clubs may now worry that Ferguson’s price tag will surpass that.

For now, Brighton Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson will be going away with the Republic of Ireland squad over the international break.

Ferguson could have the chance to face both France and the Netherlands.