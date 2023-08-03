James Maddison says Ange Postecoglou has just told him something which is ‘music’ to his ears

James Maddison seems very excited for the new Tottenham season to get under way under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison was speaking to talkSPORT about the upcoming campaign and how Spurs plan to approach it.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

And during the chat Maddison was full of praise for his new manager’s methods and tactics.

When asked if he sees attractive, free-flowing football at Spurs this season Maddison said: “I think all Tottenham fans want that, and that’s the way the manager wants to play and that aligns.”

“When I spoke to him, like I’ve said numerous times, he reiterated that’s the way he plays and it’s music to us attacking players’ ears.

“If it does flow, then fantastic.”

And it might not just be music to Maddison’s ears, Spurs fans are probably in good need of a morale boost right now.

With Harry Kane’s future looking increasingly likely to be in the Bundesliga, it’ll be nice to hear some positivity from those who are definitely remaining.

Harry Kane or not, Spurs still have some excellent talents heading into the campaign.

Manor Solomon and Maddison have of course come through the door.

Son Heung-Min and Richarlison both have a point to prove after relatively disappointing seasons.

Dejan Kulusevski is now a permanent Tottenham player.

Rodrigo Bentancur is eventually returning from injury, the list goes on.

It’s not surprising to see Maddison excited for the new Tottenham season under Postecoglou.

Maddison may have something of a point to prove himself this season too.

Although he was far from the reason Leicester City were relegated, he will feel culpable.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

England’s attacking midfielder would surely have been stunned if he were told that would be the side’s fate before the season started.

Maddison now has a big opportunity to prove once again just how good he can be at this level.

And in a season precluding the Euros, it would be particularly timely with Gareth Southgate looking on.

If Tottenham do play attractive, expressive football under Postecoglou this season, then Maddison will have an excellent platform to shine.