James Maddison reacts with three words on Instagram after Tottenham transfer news yesterday

James Maddison was amongst those to send a message to Troy Parrott on social media after the Tottenham Hotspur forward completed his loan move this week.

Maddison was responding to the striker on Instagram after Spurs confirmed that the Republic of Ireland international has moved to the Eredivisie and joined Excelsior Rotterdam for the season.

It is little surprise to see Troy Parrott depart in this window. The 21-year-old has not been involved in Ange Postecoglou’s first two squads. And obviously, his time at Preston North End last season suggested that he is still not quite the finished article.

If Tottenham decide to bring in another forward – Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Gift Orban – Parrott would have found himself further down the pecking order.

Maddison wishes Parrott luck after Tottenham loan exit

Obviously, it is hard to know just how Tottenham view the youngster and his chances of making the first-team in the future. But from the outside, it does appear that this could be something of a make of break spell for him.

Tottenham are hopefully a team on the up. Certainly, Ange Postecoglou has taken little time to restore the fans’ belief. And they will hope to be challenging amongst some of the heavyweights once again soon.

That makes the task facing the likes of Parrott all the more difficult. But for now, his focus will now be on what he can do in the Netherlands.

Parrott has taken to Instagram to comment on his move to Excelsior. And amongst those to reply was Maddison, who wished the youngster luck…

It would be a boost if Parrott can do well. His success out on loan has been mixed. So this perhaps needs to be the time when it clicks for him if he is going to send a real message to his parent club.