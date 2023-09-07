James Maddison has posted a picture of himself alongside reported Tottenham Hotspur target Eberechi Eze.

Maddison took to Instagram on Wednesday evening after linking up with the England squad this week.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Spurs having netted twice and registering two assists in his first four Premier League games for the club.

It’s fair to say the signing of the former Leicester City star is looking like an astute piece of business for Tottenham. But he could have been joined in North London by another talented England star Eberechi Eze.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Indeed, Dean Jones claimed last month that Spurs did look into signing Eze from Crystal Palace this summer.

Yet, a move for the £70 million-rated midfielder didn’t materialise and now Maddison has posted a picture of the duo on social media.

Maddison posts picture of him and Eze on social media

Maddison posted a picture of himself and Eze in England training on his Instagram story.

The duo can be spotted smiling while being put through their paces by Gareth Southgate ahead of England’s European Championship qualifiers.

Eze has starred for Palace over the past few seasons and is attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

The 25-year-old’s promising form has led to admiring glances from the likes of Manchester City and of course, Spurs.

Palace were in no mood to entertain offers for their star man over the summer but with just two years left on his current deal, they may face a big decision over his future next year.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Of course, Spurs have already snapped up a player similar to Eze in Maddison. But the Palace star has shown he can also operate off the left-hand side.

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham’s interest in Eze develops over the next year. But for the time being, Spurs will be delighted with the addition of Maddison and the midfielder looks set to make a huge impact this season.