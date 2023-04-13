James Maddison move to Tottenham depends on new manager











Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on Leicester City midfielder James Maddison following the player being linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium – to the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder has been linked to Spurs, per The Telegraph, and also Newcastle, via the Leicester Mercury News, among an array of other clubs, including fellow Premier League side Liverpool, per TEAMtalk.

The Englishman currently sees himself embroiled in a relegation battle with his current side. Despite his qualities, he is struggling to get them out of the bottom three.

With so much unknown about his future, there are many football fans hoping he joins their club. No matter what, it seems like this will be a transfer saga involving many teams.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Maddison. He reiterates Newcastle and Spurs are interested. But he says a move to Spurs hinges on Daniel Levy’s decision when it comes to appointing a new manager.

Romano, in his Caught Offside exclusive, said: “Tottenham are monitoring James Maddison for sure, also Newcastle have his name on their list since last August as he’s always been appreciated. We have to understand who’s going to be the new Tottenham boss to see if they will bid for Maddison, as at the moment it’s on stand-by.”

Cristian Stellini is currently the interim manager at Spurs. It makes sense that the club are waiting until their official manager comes in to decide on signings.

There is no doubting the quality of Maddison. This season, in 23 Premier League appearances, he has nine goals and six assists. This is a great tally for a midfielder.

It he received many plaudits, including praise from Graeme Souness. He said: “I think he’s destined for the biggest stage”.

We have already see the 26 year old play for England as well. If Spurs were able to sign him then it would be a great coup for the club.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

