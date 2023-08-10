James Maddison has been joking about Tottenham Hotspur teammate Oliver Skipp in training.

In a video shared by Tottenham, the squad are preparing for their first Premier League game of the season.

Ange Postecoglou has plenty of big decisions to make before the side travel to Brentford on Sunday.

Tottenham haven’t had the most straightforward pre-season, with cancellations and biblical rain affecting their preparations.

During their tour of Australia and Asia, a friendly against Leicester City was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

They then moved on to Singapore where instead of playing AS Roma as was initially intended, they defeated local side Lion City Sailors.

Their final friendly of the summer was against Barcelona and after 80 minutes of brilliant football, a late collapse saw them lose 4-2.

However, James Maddison was very impressed with Oliver Skipp and his performance for Tottenham on the day.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

The 22-year-old bagged a brace against the Spanish champions as he made his case to start at the weekend.

Maddison jokes about Skipp in Tottenham training

In the video posted by Spurs, the camera turns to James Maddison in the gym.

He then points to the camera and says, ‘Zoom in on that man’, gesturing towards Skipp.

The youngster is minding his own business before Maddison calls him an ‘absolute salmon’ and mimics his headed goal.

James Maddison’s position in the Spurs side looks nailed on for Sunday.

However, Postecoglou has plenty of options when it comes to choosing who will play alongside him in midfield.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Rodrigo Bentancur is still recovering from injury which has opened up a spot in the side.

There’s plenty of excitement around Pape Matar Sarr who looks like a brilliant fit for Postecoglou’s system.

Maddison could find Oliver Skipp lining up alongside him for Tottenham as Postecoglou has also tested the youngster in a more advanced role.

His brace against Barcelona has shown that the 22-year-old is starting to expand the attacking aspects of his game.

That might be crucial to him earning regular minutes for Spurs this season.