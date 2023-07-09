James Maddison has been seriously impressed by Morgan Gibbs-White amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Gibbs-White took to Instagram after helping England win the Under-21 European Championships yesterday.

The 23-year-old had a fantastic tournament for the Young Lions, running the show from an attacking midfield position.

He featured in nearly every game for England during the competition, only dropping to the bench against Germany when the team had already qualified.

Morgan Gibbs-White would have been in with a shout for player of the tournament based on his performances.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Not only did he get on the score sheet against Israel in the semi-finals, he also laid on three assists for his teammates.

New Tottenham signing James Maddison was really impressed Gibbs-White’s performances at the tournament.

There’s a chance they could be teammates going into next season given Spurs have an interest in the playmaker.

Maddison sends message to Tottenham target Gibbs-White

After winning the tournament, Gibbs-White posted several pictures of himself on Instagram celebrating with his teammates.

He used the caption: “History made! European Champions!!!” as he celebrated with the trophy.

James Maddison replied to the 23-year-old and said: “Congrats mate!! Brilliant tournament.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It was a bold call from Nottingham Forest to spend £42.5m on Gibbs-White from Wolves last summer.

After a slow start, he grew into the campaign and played a key role in their Premier League survival.

He’s only going to go from strength to strength and will be one of the main candidates from England’s under-21 side to step up into the senior team.

However, it’s hard to see Tottenham making a move for Gibbs-White after signing James Maddison.

Photo by Lasha Kuprashvili/MB Media/Getty Images

The pair play in very similar positions and Spurs won’t want to use a large chunk of their transfer budget bringing a player in who won’t start every week.

Tottenham will likely have to admire Gibbs-White from afar going into next season.

They’ll hope the arrival of Maddison will mean they don’t regret not moving for the 23-year-old.