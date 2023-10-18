James Maddison and Jude Bellingham impressed by Tottenham transfer target last night

James Maddison and Jude Bellingham seemed delighted with reported Tottenham Hotspur target Kalvin Phillips last night.

The 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder hasn’t kicked a ball for his club this season, but England boss Gareth Southgate kept his faith in him and handed him a start against Italy last night.

James Maddison and Jude Bellingham react to Kalvin Phillips’ Instagram post

Kalvin Phillips started for England in the middle of the park against Italy last night, and it has to be said that he had a difficult game.

The Manchester City man looked rusty and was arguably lucky to avoid a red card.

However, lack of minutes at club level is probably the reason why he struggled last night, and he admitted as much while speaking to The Telegraph after the game.

However, Phillips’ performance still earned praise from some of his teammates, including Tottenham star James Maddison, who applauded him on Instagram.

Jude Bellingham, who had a splendid game, also replied: “My brother!”

Spurs want to sign Phillips from Manchester City

Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

It is clear as day that Pep Guardiola does not fancy Phillips. He has no future at the Etihad, and a move away is the best thing for all parties involved.

Football Transfers revealed this month that Tottenham are interested in signing Phillips as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his side’s midfield in the winter window.

There’s no reason why this move cannot be done.