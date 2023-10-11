Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison says he wishes Harry Kane didn’t leave Spurs in the summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have had an incredible start to the new Premier League season. They are the league leaders now after eight games, which is something nobody would’ve predicted before the start of the campaign, especially after Kane left them and joined Bayern Munich.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

James Maddison says he wishes Tottenham didn’t sell Harry Kane

Harry Kane was Tottenham‘s best player during his time at the club.

The Englishman carried Spurs on his back for years, and even though he never won anything there, he is the reason why they got close on a couple of occasions.

After months of speculation, Tottenham agreed to sell Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer. It was sad for Spurs fans to see him go, but it was probably the best move for all parties.

James Maddison has now had his say on Kane. He really wishes the striker was still at the club.

When asked if he has been teasing Kane that Tottenham are on top of the table despite his departure, Maddison told talkSPORT: “No!

“Harry is the best number nine in the world I think to be honest, I’m not sure there is anyone better. So there’s been none of that.

“I wish we could have kept Harry, obviously, but he has gone on to his new journey and started brilliantly as I knew he would as he was a top player and a top professional so none of that. Just a new chapter for both of us.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

If only Kane had stayed at Spurs

Tottenham have been absolutely amazing under Ange Postecoglou this season.

The North Londoners are unbeaten in the Premier League and are on top of the table right now. They have been brilliant and there are people tipping them to compete for the title.

That seems a little farfetched at this point, but if Harry Kane was still at the club, it would’ve been a very serious possibility.

Sadly now, Maddison and co have to do it all themselves. Whether they can go all the way, however, remains to be seen.