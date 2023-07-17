James Maddison admits he’s already a big fan of £22m Tottenham teammate

New Tottenham Hotspur signing James Maddison has been raving about teammate Son Heung-min.

Maddison was speaking on The Diary Room as Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Australia began.

After starting training last week, the 26-year-old is already settling in well with his new teammates.

Ange Postecoglou has already said that he can’t wait to start working with James Maddison this season.

The England international fills a role in the squad that had been vacant since Christian Eriksen’s departure.

Tottenham have lacked creativity in midfield for a long time and relied on Harry Kane to create goals as well as score them.

Maddison will be excited to link up with Kane and his trusty attacking partner Son Heung-min at Tottenham.

Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

The South Korean didn’t have the best campaign last year, but could really benefit from Maddison’s arrival.

Not only that, it appears that their relationship off the pitch is already blossoming.

Maddison already a big fan of Tottenham teammate Son

Asked about the £22m forward, Maddison said: “He’s a top man. I’ve met him a few times anyway and to be fair the whole group has been very welcoming.

“Good craic, good banter and very easy to transition into. Sometimes as a new player, it can be very difficult going into a new changing room.”

James Maddison will know the pressure is on for him to hit the ground running this season.

Postecoglou is likely to set his Tottenham side up very differently to Antonio Conte.

Most of the Spurs squad will be working on adapting to a new system, however, the Australian will be asking Maddison to play similarly to how he did at Leicester.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

In his preferred 4-3-3 system, the most advanced central midfielder is expected to create as many chances as possible.

At Celtic last season, Matt O’Riley produced 12 assists as they went on to win the Scottish Premiership.

Maddison will be expected to do the same at Tottenham, but in Kane and Son has two of the best finishers in the league ahead of him.

If all goes to plan, the trio could be one of the most dangerous attacks in Europe.