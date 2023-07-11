Ange Postecoglou says he can’t wait to work with 26-year-old at Tottenham now

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted he can’t wait to start working with James Maddison.

Postecoglou was speaking to the press for the first since becoming Spurs boss, via Football London.

The Australian coach acted quickly in the transfer window to bring in two key signings.

Firstly, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario arrived from Emploi as club captain Hugo Lloris’s replacement.

The next man through the door was Leicester City star James Maddison, in a deal worth £40m.

The England international fills a space in the Tottenham squad that’s been vacant since Christian Eriksen’s departure.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou typically plays with three central midfielders and prefers one to be an attacking, creative outlet.

At Celtic, it was Matt O’Riley, who managed to score three goals and provide 12 assists.

Postecoglou is excited to work with Maddison at Tottenham and turn him into a similar player.

Given his output in the Premier League last season at Leicester, he looks like he’s more than up for the task.

Tottenham manager Postecoglou excited to work with Maddison

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Postecoglou said: “I’m really excited to get him as part of the group. Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals, they’re not easy to come by.

“He’s proven himself at that level in the last few years, as somebody who can do that.

“When you look at Tottenham the last few years, they’ve been really reliant on the front three to get their goals.

“I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James – even better if we could get James. So we ended up getting James.

“I was really pleased and the fact that we did it early was great because it allows him to have a break.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Bringing Maddison to Tottenham so early in his tenure can only be a good thing for Postecoglou.

He’s already been heralded as the ‘signing of the summer’ and already has experience working with Harry Kane through their time together with England.

It’s a partnership that could get even more out of the centre-forward if that’s even possible.

That is, as long as he stays at the club this summer.