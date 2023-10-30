Jamal Musiala absolutely loved 20-year-old Arsenal loanee’s performance yesterday

Jamal Musiala has sent a message to Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth after he returned to action for Motherwell yesterday.

Biereth joined the Scottish Premiership outfit back in August and enjoyed an encouraging start to life at Motherwell.

The 20-year-old scored and assisted on his debut for the Steelmen shortly after joining but has been ruled out with a knee injury ever since.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

He made his long-awaited return to action yesterday as Motherwell were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Ross County.

And it’s fair to say the Arsenal youngster picked up where he left off with another impressive display.

Biereth came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the game and quickly won a penalty for his side. The Dane converted his spot-kick and went on to provide an assist and help Motherwell rescue a point after falling 3-1 behind.

Now, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has taken to Instagram to praise the youngster after his display on Saturday.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Musiala sends message to Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth

Biereth took to social media yesterday to express his delight at getting back on the pitch for Motherwell once again.

He wrote: “Nice to be back!”

The likes of Tino Livramento and Brooke Norton-Cuffy both left comments beneath the post.

And Musiala responded with two heart emojis.

Of course, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Musiala as Bayern attempt to tie the youngster down on a fresh contract.

Indeed, 90 Min reports that Mikel Arteta’s men are one of the clubs monitoring Musiala’s situation in Munich.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal firm up their interest in the German star. But they do have some talented youngsters of their own coming through the ranks at the moment.

Biereth has impressed in Scotland so far and while he’s only made three appearances for Motherwell, he’s managed two goals and the same number of assists.

He spent the last campaign on loan at RKC Waalwijk in Holland and after joining Arsenal from Fulham back in 2019, he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.