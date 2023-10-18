Arsenal join Liverpool in race for ‘fantastic’ player that Harry Kane said is ‘great to watch in training’

Arsenal have reportedly joined the list of Premier League clubs that have been asked to keep informed regarding a possible move for Jamal Musiala – a player Harry Kane said is “great to watch in training”.

Musiala, 20, has been superb over the last few years for Bayern Munich. Despite his tender age, the Germany star has clocked up a huge 57 goals and assists in 133 games for the Bundesliga champions.

The midfielder has a contract at Bayern until the summer of 2026 and 90Min report that Bayern are desperate to tie his future down to a new deal. But, Premier League clubs are sniffing around Musiala.

Indeed, Arsenal are the latest club to have asked Bayern to be informed over Musiala’s contract talks – along with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. Musiala is forming a partnership with Harry Kane.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The England skipper swapped Spurs for Bayern and has started well, with nine goals and five assists in 10 games. Speaking to TNT Sport – as per the Bundesliga’s site – Kane was full of praise for Musiala.

“Jamal has been fantastic. There’s been a lot of talk about how good he is. He’s been great to watch in training, in tight areas how he moves, how he plays forwards. He’s been fantastic to play with so far.”

Musiala is an incredible talent – one of the best in the Bundesliga and another example of young players making the switch from Premier League to the Bundesliga. It has worked for Jude Bellingham and more.

He is the kind of player that would improve every Premier League club. If Arsenal can get their hands on Musiala, then it would be incredible business – but you imagine Bayern will be confident of keeping him.