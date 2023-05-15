Jacob Ramsey shares what Unai Emery told Villa's players about Tottenham before Saturday’s win











Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has now shared what manager Unai Emery told the squad about Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old was one of the stars of the show on Saturday after Villa defeated Tottenham 2-1 at Villa Park.

He was speaking after the match, via The Athletic, as they look to overtake Spurs before the end of the season.

It was a big result in the fight to reach Europe next season.

The defeat meant that Tottenham could no longer qualify for the Champions League this season.

After such a promising start to the campaign, everything has unravelled at Spurs.

Antonio Conte quickly lost interest during the World Cup break and engineered his own exit.

His sporting director Fabio Paratici has also resigned giving Daniel Levy a huge amount of work to do.

It’s left interim boss Ryan Mason with a huge job on his hands with two matches left this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ramsey has now shared what Unai Emery told the squad before facing Tottenham.

He knows them well from his side in charge of Arsenal where beating Spurs was one of the most important parts of his job.

It’s safe to say he got his instructions right at the weekend.

Ramsey shares Emery advice after Tottenham win

Speaking after the match, Ramsey said: “The boss is spot on nine times out of 10.

“He said the danger would be their counter-attacks with their pace and we dealt with that.”

Tottenham had a huge problem dealing with Ramsey in particular at the weekend, and Emery will be delighted by his performance.

Steve Sidwell covering the game at the weekend couldn’t hide how impressed he was with the 21-year-old.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

He’s the sort of player Tottenham could do with next season.

A tenacious, creative spark in the middle of the pitch, he offers more going forward than any current Spurs midfielder.

Tottenham have a huge amount to sort out in the summer, starting with a new manager.

The next two games could prove to be vital as they attempt to qualify for the Europa League.

Few fans will want to see them return to the Europa Conference League, although there may be some benefit to missing out on European football altogether.

