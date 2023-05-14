BT pundit absolutely stunned by ‘magnificent’ Aston Villa man vs Tottenham yesterday











Steve Sidwell has been showering praise on Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey after his performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sidwell was covering Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over BT Sport Score as they kept their European hopes alive.

It was another brilliant result for Unai Emery at Villa Park.

They started the game on the front foot and Jacob Ramsey gave the Villains an early lead.

He converted a well-worked cutback from Leon Bailey in the box that gave Fraser Forster no chance.

Ramsey lost Pedro Porro who once again showed his defensive attributes aren’t his strongest.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It was the midfielder’s fifth league goal of the season, with each one coming at Villa Park.

Douglas Luiz doubled Villa’s lead in the second half, and even Harry Kane’s late penalty couldn’t spoil the party.

Sidwell was delighted with Villa star Ramsey as he took his goal contributions for the season to 10 against Tottenham.

The 21-year-old is only going from strength to strength and may now have a chance to play in Europe next season.

Ramsey impresses in Villa win over Tottenham

Asked just how good the England under-21 international is, Sidwell said: “Jacob Ramsey, hell of a player.

“Steven Gerrard when he was there waxed lyrical about him, his all-round play is magnificent.

“He’s a box-to-box player, he’s got a great engine in him, good awareness.

“He’s in a team now that’s playing with confidence as well, so he’s playing at the top of his game.

“He’s got that awareness that when he’s on the ball, he’s always got time around him and that shows you the sign of a good player.

“I’m a big fan of him, I like him.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ramsey’s recent performances have attracted the interest of Liverpool recently.

It’s no surprise that the Reds are looking towards Ramsey as a Jude Bellingham alternative this summer.

Tottenham’s two-man midfielder couldn’t cope with Ramsey as Aston Villa simply overran them.

They have two very tough games against Liverpool and Brighton to prepare for before the season ends.

The results of those games will determine what competition, if any, they enter next season.

It’s hard to believe this is the same side threatened by relegation under Steven Gerrard just a few months ago.

Show all