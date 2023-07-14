Arsenal hero Jack Wilshere has sent a message to Dele Alli after he opened up about his struggles before, during and after his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Alli sat down with Gary Neville for an emotional interview on The Overlap yesterday. The Everton man has had a lot of problems on the pitch over the last few years, but he opened up about everything he has had to go through outside football.

Like Harry Kane yesterday, Wilshere saw the interview and decided to send a message to Alli on Instagram.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere reacts after watching Dele Alli’s interview yesterday

Dele Alli was one of the best players in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

The Englishman had everything. He could score goals, create chances and worked hard for the team. He was tipped to achieve great things in his career, but the last few years have been really difficult for him.

All the fans, the media and pundits only focused on his struggles on the pitch, but Alli was going through so much more in his personal life.

In the interview with Gary Neville yesterday, Alli spoke about many extremely difficult things he has had to go through in his life since he was a child.

Wilshere, like many others, took to Instagram to send him some love.

With a picture of the two together where Alli is seen enjoying himself, Wilshere wrote: “Inspirational! Looking forward to seeing this player again”

Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Football is by no means a priority now, Alli has more important things to focus on.

However, performing on the pitch like he used to for Tottenham all those years ago is what he loves, and we really hope he can do that again very soon.

Alli is still only 27. Everyone knows the talent he has and we’re sure he’ll have everybody’s support now to get back to his best level in the coming months.

The Englishman is back at Everton now and it will be interesting to if he can get himself into the side next season.