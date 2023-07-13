After Dele Alli’s emotional interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap today, Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane sent him a message on Twitter.

Alli was once one of the golden boys of English football when he was at Spurs. He was among the best players in the country during his prime years at Tottenham, but he has struggled a lot over the last few seasons.

The Everton man opened up about his problems in a really emotional interview on The Overlap today, and Kane has sent him some love on Twitter.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Harry Kane sends a message to Dele Alli after his interview with the Overlap

Dele Alli‘s interview has received a lot of love on social media today, even from rival fans.

The Englishman opened up about how he considered retiring when he was just 24 years old. He even spoke about the time Jose Mourinho called him lazy but later apologised.

Alli also revealed some of the personal problems he has had to deal with in his life, which should now make a common fan understand just how difficult it must have been to perform at his usual level.

In the interview, Alli named Harry Kane and Eric Dier as two people who always supported him behind the scenes during his tough period at Tottenham.

Now, the England captain has sent him a message on Twitter to show him some more love and support.

Kane tweeted: “Proud of @dele_official for speaking out and sharing his experience to try and help others.”

TBR View:

Dele Alli has had to face a lot of criticism over the years, but everyone now realises how unfair some of those were.

The Englishman is a real inspiration for coming out and sharing his story with the world. This will definitely help a number of people who have been suffering from similar problems in their personal lives.

Alli’s football doesn’t have to be a priority now, but we all know there’s a tremendous player still there. We just hope he can find his feet again and do what he does best – perform brilliantly on the pitch.

Alli is back at Everton now and it will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity next season.