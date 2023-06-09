Jack Wilshere says he’s hoping Arsenal will sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to sign the England midfielder. It is no secret that he is their top target, and with the Europa Conference League out of the way now, a bid is imminent.

Speaking to AFTV Media, Wilshere, who knows Rice really well, thinks he would be ‘sensational’ for Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are expected to be very active in this summer’s transfer window and Declan Rice is their number one target.

The Gunners came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season. To achieve that with their young side is remarkable, and signing a world-class player like Rice will only increase their chances next term.

West Ham chairman David Suillivan all but confirmed that Rice has played his last game for the Hammers and will leave the club this summer.

Arsenal are desperate to sign him, and Wilshere is hoping he’ll come to the Emirates.

He said: “I saw his interview last night, I think he made it clear that he knows there’s speculation, and everyone knows Arsenal are interested. Listen, I’d love to see Dec (at Arsenal).

“I think what Dec has done as a young player for his club West Ham, for England, to lift the trophy – but also he’s their main man, to have that on his shoulder at 23-24 is special.

“Listen, anyone can get him but I hope it’s Arsenal because I think he’ll be sensational for the next 8-10 years and eventually, he could be an Arsenal captain. I hope he does come but it’s down to him.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of the fastest players at West Ham

Declan Rice gets all the credit in the world for his role as a midfielder.

His ability on the ball, the way he drives with it into the opposition third and his positioning out of possession are all absolutely phenomenal, but many don’t realise how quick he is.

“No one understands, I’m actually quite fast,” Rice said on the Soccer AM YouTube channel last year.

His West Ham teammate Ryan Fredericks backed him up and said: “They (EA Sports) need to come to the training ground, once a week we do hill sprints and sprints and Dec is one of the quickest, they need to come and change that (his pace on the FIFA video game).

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images