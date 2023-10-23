Arsenal under-18s coach Jack Wilshere has highlighted how good young defender Will Sweet played in their most recent fixture.

Wilshere was speaking to the club’s official website after their 1-0 over Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup.

Arsenal have one of the most exciting academies in England right now.

Fans at the Emirates regularly get to see Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson grace the field in the Premier League and Champions League.

Saka in particular is one of the finest players of his generation and regularly stars on an international stage for England.

There are plenty of youngsters working hard to make that step up into the first team.

Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters regularly train with the senior side and Charles Sagoe Jr. made his debut against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have been backed to be stars one day and have already graduated from the under-18s despite both being eligible to play.

Jack Wilshere has now hailed Will Sweet for his performance against Middlesbrough for Arsenal’s under-18s.

The centre-back did brilliantly and scored the decisive goal in this weekend’s cup match.

Wilshere praises Arsenal youngster Sweet

Wilshere was asked what he thought of the defensive performance from his side, particularly centre-backs Sweet and Maldini Kacurri and said: “I thought they were exceptional.

“We spoke just before the game about being good in both boxes and it might be difficult to enter their box, they’re a good team, and they’re defensively very good.

“The challenge was can we match that; can we be good at defending our box and I thought we were exceptional and then we won the game on a set piece from a great header from Will Sweet.

“It’s nice, it feels like a proper away day performance and that’s an important part of their development.”

Sweet is only 17 but has featured five times for Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal side in the U18 Premier League this season.

He played at centre-back at the weekend but can also play on the left and is the brother of James Sweet who has trained with the senior side this season.

The junior Sweet will be hoping to emulate his brother’s promotion soon enough but working under Wilshere right now is an excellent opportunity.

After Arsenal’s Under-18s lost in the final of the FA Youth Cup last season, their aim this year has to be to go one better.