Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has responded after being asked if he thinks the club will get relegated this season.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Harrison addressed a range of topics.

One of them was his failed move to Leicester City in January that fell through on deadline day.

The two clubs could end up going head-to-head at the end of the season in a crazy relegation battle.

The Foxes are in free fall, and have recently sacked Brendan Rodgers after falling into the bottom three.

They then suffered a last-minute loss to Aston Villa that only added more misery to the club.

On the other hand, Leeds have managed to climb up to 13th after an important win against Nottm Forest.

Jack Harrison was once again on the score sheet for Leeds, and the thoughts of being relegated were washed away for some fans for a few days at least.

Despite their now lofty league position, Leeds are still only two points above the drop zone.

It would take an extreme set of results for them to drop back in at the weekend.

However, that’s the way the season is heading judging by the previous few months of action.

Harrison gives verdict on if Leeds will be relegated

Speaking to The Telegraph, Harrison said: “After the Brentford game [last season] it felt like a weight was lifted off our shoulders.

“When we scored the second goal I ran to the away fans in the corner thinking ‘I can breathe again’.

“There was just so much relief. Being in that position is just crazy for players. You’re always looking at other scores.

“Towards the end of last season players were on their phones looking at scores from other games even before going into our game. It’s not a good thing at all.”

Finally, Harrison was asked if Leeds will avoid being relegated, and he answered: “Absolutely, yeah. No doubt.”

That confidence partly comes from how good the 26-year-old has been in recent games.

He has three goals in his last four appearances, and has been lauded by his teammates.

Ian Wright has claimed that new manager Javi Gracia has worked his magic on the Englishman.

He’ll need to continue doing that to maintain Leeds’s top-flight status next year.

