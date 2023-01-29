Jack Grealish sends Oleksandr Zinchenko message on Instagram











Manchester City star Jack Grealish has sent a message to Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko after Friday’s FA Cup tie.

Zinchenko took to Instagram after the match, and was clearly disappointed with their defeat.

A Nathan Ake goal was the difference between the Premier League’s top two sides.

It was the first time Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s teams had met this season.

In arguably the most highly anticipated cup tie of the season so far, it was Guardiola’s men who came out on top.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Zinchenko was brought on as a substitute in place of Kieran Tierney as Arteta rested some of his key players.

The Ukrainian is clearly still very popular among his old teammates in Manchester.

At full-time, he wasn’t happy with the result, and the likes of Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan were winding him up.

However, the message Grealish sent Zinchenko after Arsenal’s defeat shows the pair are still close.

Grealish sends Arsenal’s Zinchenko Instagram message

The £150k-a-week Gunners star took to social media after the match, stating: “Not the result that we came for but we will bounce back!

“There are no old friends – there are friends with whom there are many good memories and you will always be glad to see each of them.

“See you soon at Emirates, I hope you will have fun!”

Jack Grealish replied to his post saying, “My brother, no matter what! You [U] deserve everything my guy”

Jack Grealish sends Oleksandr Zinchenko message on Instagram. Cr. (zinchenko_96) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It’s safe to say there are been bigger rivalries at the top of the Premier League in recent years.

There’s clearly a lot of respect between many people at both clubs.

Guardiola shared that Arteta would hardly celebrate when Man City scored against Arsenal when he worked at the club.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Zinchenko won plenty of trophies while playing at the Etihad alongside Grealish, but will want to continue that trend at Arsenal.

It’s going to be tough, with Man City likely to push them all the way in the Premier League.

They’ve also still got the opportunity to win European honours with the Europa League kicks off again next month.

