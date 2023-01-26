Pep Guardiola shares what Mikel Arteta always did whenever Manchester City scored vs Arsenal











Pep Guardiola has spoken about Mikel Arteta and his affection for Arsenal before facing him tomorrow night.

Guardiola and Arteta of course worked together at Manchester City, winning titles together before the latter left for Arsenal.

The former colleagues face each other tomorrow at the Etihad Stadium with a place in the FA Cup fifth round at stake.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola has shared what Arteta would do whenever City scored against the Gunners during their time working together.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Guardiola on Arteta

He said: “I know he went to his club, the team he dreams of. He is a supporter of Arsenal for the fact he played there and was captain there. He loves that club.

“I remember that when we worked together here, when we scored a lot of goals, he would always jump and celebrate. Except (against) one team.

“One team, every time we score a goal, I jump, I come back and he was sitting there. It was Arsenal. So in that moment, I said, that guy likes Arsenal.

!It’s like me, if I was assistant manager and Barcelona call me, I would go. Barcelona is my club. I am not a person to stop him and tell him to stay here for me. People have to fly when it is right for them, life is too short.”

Arteta’s passion for Arsenal shines through and he has led them above Guardiola’s City, to the top of the Premier League table.

Knocking them out of the FA Cup would be another psychological blow in the battle between the two Spaniards, although the starting lineups may well be much changed here.

This should be a fascinating battle and an entertaining game as City and Arsenal prepare for title showdowns in the weeks ahead.