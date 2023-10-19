Manchester City star Jack Grealish was reportedly heard chanting Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie’s name during England’s celebrations after qualifying for the Euros this week.

That’s according to The Sun, with the outlet claiming that both James Maddison and Jack Grealish ‘raised a glass’ to Udogie as group of England players celebrated at a bar after Tuesday’s win over Italy.

Udogie started for the first time for Italy on Tuesday night and put in an impressive display despite suffering a 3-1 defeat.

The 20-year-old earned praise from Gianfranco Zola during the game, with the Chelsea legend labelling his display as ‘fantastic’.

He was eventually replaced by Federico Dimarco just after the hour mark after picking up a yellow card in the opening period.

But after an encouraging start to life at Tottenham, Udogie impressed in what was his first competitive start for the Italians. And it seems that Manchester City’s Grealish was impressed after what he saw from the youngster.

Grealish chants Udogie’s name during England celebrations

The Sun reports that Maddison and Grealish were among a group of England players who headed out to celebrate qualifying for next year’s Euros.

It’s noted that during the celebrations, Maddison and Grealish raised a glass to Udogie and even chanted his name.

Grealish came close to joining Tottenham a few years back only for the deal to fall through during his time at Aston Villa.

The Englishman went on to become the most expensive British player and picked up a treble with City last season.

It’s certainly one of the more surprising stories of the day to hear that Grealish and Maddison were chanting Udogie’s name after England’s win.

But the youngster has excelled in a Tottenham shirt this season and Maddison would have already been fully aware of the £15 million youngster’s talent. Now, it would appear that Grealish is also a fan of the talented Spurs full-back.