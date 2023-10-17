Gianfranco Zola has lauded Destiny Udogie after Italy took the lead in their Euro 2024 qualifier with England on Tuesday, suggesting that he was ‘fantastic’ for the opening goal.

Zola was speaking on Channel 4 (broadcast on 17/10; 20:08) after Gianluca Scamacca had given Luciano Spalletti’s side the lead at Wembley in the opening 15 minutes.

It was a landmark night in what is already proving to be an amazing season for Destiny Udogie. The Tottenham star made his debut for the Azzurri at the weekend. And he followed that by making his first start for his country at Wembley against England.

The Three Lions came from behind to win the game. But it was the Italians who struck the first blow of the evening, when Scamacca gave them the lead.

Gianfranco Zola lauds Destiny Udogie

It was actually Udogie who played a key role in the opening goal. The 20-year-old drove the visitors up the pitch, doing brilliantly to beat the press from the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham.

That ultimately led to the move which saw Italy take the lead. And Gianfranco Zola suggested that he had been hugely impressed by Udogie in the first 45 minutes.

“It reminded me of what Spalletti said, he said before the match on the interview: ‘we need to be brave with the ball. We need to control the possession and play like that, with freedom’. And you can see here, Donnarumma could’ve kicked the ball [long], he didn’t do that despite the pressure. They came out with very passing. And I have to say Udogie was fantastic and they built up a good action,” he told Channel 4.

Long Italy career lies ahead for Tottenham star

Udogie certainly did not disgrace himself on his full debut for Italy. He definitely did not look out of place on the international stage.

He played the key role in the goal. But he also came close to finding the back of the net himself. Jordan Pickford had to make a really smart save to deny him towards the break.

It has been a phenomenal start to the campaign for Udogie. He has arguably been one of the best defenders in the Premier League so far this term.

And he must now be in contention for a prominent role for Italy moving forward. Certainly, the future looks to be incredibly bright for the youngster.