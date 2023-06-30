‘I’ve heard’: German journalist shares what Daniel Levy has been asking from Bayern for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are continuing to try and sign Harry Kane from Tottenham but as expected, are running into the force that is Daniel Levy.

Levy fought off interest from Manchester City last summer and it looks like the Spurs supremo is at it again this year.

Bayern are known to be keen on signing Kane and have apparently submitted a bid in the region of £80m. That, of course, has been flatly rejected, with Tottenham and Levy’s stance so far being Kane is not for sale.

Further, it’s also claimed that Levy is asking for a number of clauses before even considering entering negotiations.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

According to German football expert Christian Falk, one of those clauses relates to Tottenham getting a substantial payment if Kane was to win the Balon D’or.

Writing in his latest CaughtOffside column, Falk says that Levy is known for being ‘very tricky’ in the clauses he asks for in any deals. And with Kane, it seems he’s putting the shutters up even more.

Falk writes how Bayern are likely to go to around £100m for Kane but that will be as far as it goes. Whether or not that can tempt Tottenham and Levy, remains to be seen.

The right thing to do

You can’t really blame Daniel Levy here. For a start, Tottenham got stung when they sold Gareth Bale so they’ll be mindful of the same happening again in terms of replacements.

And speaking of replacements, there is nobody who can do what Kane does. Goals, assists, leadership, this is his Tottenham team and he’s too good for someone to simply come in and pick up the baton.

Levy is right to stand his ground. Sure, every player might have a price. But Bayern’s bid of around £80m is laughable really given some of the fees knocking about.