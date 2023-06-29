How much Bayern Munich’s maximum offer to sign Harry Kane will be

Bayern Munich are reportedly not willing to pay more than £86 million to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which claims that sources in Germany have indicated how much they are willing to spend to land the Tottenham star.

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines during the early stages of the transfer window as he approaches the end of his contract.

The 29-year-old will be free to leave the club next summer should he decide against signing a new contract, leaving Spurs chairman Daniel Levy with a big decision to make over the coming weeks.

Bayern have already lodged a £60 million bid for Spurs’ talisman this week, which was swiftly rejected. And it seems the Bundesliga champions aren’t willing to match Tottenham’s demands for the striker.

How much Bayern will pay to sign Kane

The Evening Standard claims that Tottenham want at least £100 million to consider selling their all-time top goalscorer.

But sources in Germany have suggested that Bayern won’t pay more than £86 million to land Kane.

Kane has already attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United this summer, but both clubs have cooled their interest in recent weeks.

Spurs will be desperate to keep hold of their talisman as they bid to get back on track under Ange Postecoglou.

But Levy will face a huge decision if Bayern meet his demands, especially if Kane isn’t willing to extend his stay at Tottenham.

If Spurs gamble and decide to keep Kane beyond the summer, he could end up leaving on a free transfer next year.