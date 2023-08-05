Alejo Veliz is set to sign for Tottenham in the coming days.

The Argentine’s move to north London is apparently all agreed, and there’s a palpable excitement around this signing.

Indeed, a young Argentine striker joining Tottenham is always exciting, but according to Dan Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, this isn’t a signing that will make an immediate impact at first-team level.

Kilpatrick says that the word from Spurs is that Veliz is going to be a similar signing to Pape Matar Sarr, a highly rated young player who is expected to trouble the first-team after a real bedding in period.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

Veliz viewed like Sarr

Kilpatrick shared what he’s been hearing about this young man.

“You can imagine given his physique and height he will be able to adapt to the Premier League with time. I don’t think he’s one for the first-team immediately. From what I’ve heard from Spurs this morning is that he’d be a similar signing to Pape Matar Sarr. He’d come in as a highly rated teenager from a foreign league and be expected to trouble the first team after a settling in period,” Kilpatrick said.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Patience

Veliz may be an exciting signing in years to come, but it sounds as though we may have to be patient with this one.

To be fair, it’s not easy to come into a club like Spurs and make an immediate impact as a teenager, and it looks like Veliz will have to bide his time.

Sarr now looks to be finally ready to really kick on and make an impact at Tottenham after two years of bedding in, and after watching the midfielder’s journey, Veliz may have a good roadmap to follow in terms of his development at Spurs.