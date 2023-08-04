‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano confirms £13m player is signing for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to make another signing, with young forward Alejo Veliz set to move to north London.

19-year-old Veliz is set to sign on the dotted line and move over from Rosario in South America as he looks to help bolster the attacking ranks at Tottenham.

News of Spurs’ interest in Veliz broke this week and it seems the club have moved quickly to bring a player in who Ange Postecoglou has personally approved.

And taking to X (Twitter) last night, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the deal is all but done, giving it his famous ‘here we go’ treatment.

Romano has confirmed that a medical will take place in the coming days, while Veliz has also rejected late interest from another club. The deal is believed to worth around £13m initially for Rosario, with some add-ons included.

New Spurs boss Postecoglou has been desperate for the club to make new signings all summer long.

The likes of James Maddison and Vicario have arrived, but Postecoglou will have wanted more when he arrived.

It remains to be seen if Veliz will be involved immediately or allowed to develop in the 21s. Certainly, if Harry Kane leaves, then there could be a door open for the youngster.

Tottenham doing an Arsenal

Spurs’ biggest rivals have used the South American market to great effect in recent seasons and it looks like Tottenham want to do the same.

Veliz will, of course, take some time to adapt. Spurs fans cannot simply expect a teenager from Argentina to hit the ground running and produce.

However, he does look an exciting talent and one Spurs fans will get right behind. Arsenal have had huge success with the likes of Gabi Martinelli, and Spurs will be hoping Veliz proves similar.

For £13m, this one is a no-brainer for a club the size of Tottenham.