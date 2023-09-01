Newcastle’s business this summer seemed to be done and dusted heading into deadline day, but, from out of nowhere, they’ve sprung into action.

Indeed, according to The Times, Newcastle have made their move for Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

The £12m goalkeeper has been very open about the fact he wants to leave Spurs this summer, and while he was thought to be headed abroad, Newcastle have now offered him the chance to stay in the Premier League.

This is a very interesting move to say the least.

The Magpies don’t really need a new goalkeeper. Between Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius, the Tyneside club are stacked in that position.

However, as we all know, the idea of having two top-class goalkeepers competing with one another is becoming more and more popular, and perhaps that’s the thinking here with Lloris.

Nick Pope has been fantastic for Newcastle, but one has to imagine that Lloris could push him for that number one spot at St James’ Park. After all, he is a World Cup winning captain who has played at the top level for a long time now.

From the outside looking in, this shouldn’t be a difficult deal for Newcastle to do – Lloris wants to leave and doesn’t have many other options, but according to The Times, Lloris hasn’t been receptive to this approach so far.

Indeed, for some reason, Lloris doesn’t want to join, so maybe Newcastle will end deadline day without a new signing coming in.