Ivan Perisic told to work on his fitness this morning by Tottenham coaches, after seemingly picking up injury

Ivan Perisic is an injury doubt for Tottenham Hotspur for their next game against Everton.

The star has just returned to the club following international duty with Croatia.

Earlier this week he was featuring against Turkey, and appeared to pull up with an injury towards the end of the game.

He could be seen clutching his left calf, and was then replaced.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The scenes made for concerning viewing for Spurs fans, who are thinking about the game with Everton on Monday night.

It is a huge game following the 3-3 draw with Southampton, which of course led to a furious rant from Antonio Conte, who has since left the club.

Spurs need to beat Toffees as they seek to hold off Newcastle United in the race to finish in the top four.

£178,000-a-week star Perisic, it seems, is a doubt to play against Everton.

According to the Evening Standard, Perisic was at Tottenham’s training ground this morning. But he was unable to join full training, and was apparently told to work on his fitness away from the main group.

An injury to the former Inter Milan star is the very last thing Spurs need.

They have already lost Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Emerson Royal to injury.

The sight of Perisic going off for Croatia earlier this week was certainly not a welcome one for Spurs fans.

Should he be unavailable to play against the Toffees, then Cristian Stellini may have to get creative, given his lack of options for the position. He did recently say he felt Perisic had returned from the World Cup a little fatigued. But he’d sure love to be able to call on the 34-year-old.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The one positive is that Spurs’ game isn’t until Monday.

It means Perisic will have a little bit more time to recover and potentially be fit to play.

Had this game been on a Saturday then it might have ben curtains for him.