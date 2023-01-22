Ivan Fresneda sends message on Instagram to Stefan Bajcetic











Liverpool failed to return to winning ways in the league yesterday, as they played out a goalless draw with Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp handed a start to Stefan Bajcetic in midfield, and the teenager impressed once again.

He took to Instagram after the match to celebrate making his first league start.

Bajcetic was handed a start in Liverpool’s FA Cup replay against Wolves in midweek.

Klopp alluded to the fact that a number of players impressed enough to keep their place in the team.

Bajcetic was certainly one of those players, and now looks like he could be the future of the club’s midfield.

He looked calm and composed in the middle of the park, and didn’t look flustered coming up against the likes of Mason Mount and Jorginho.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

With Liverpool’s midfield being the subject of plenty of talk right now, Bajcetic has an opportunity to cement his place in the side.

He could be joined next summer by Jude Bellingham, who is a key target for the Reds.

However, it was another player Liverpool are reportedly tracking that was impressed with the 18-year-old yesterday.

Ivan Fresneda reacted to Bajcetic’s post on Instagram, and was a big fan of what he saw.

The young full-back is the subject of plenty of interest this month, and could be on his way to the Premier League.

Fresneda reacts to Bajcetic’s Instagram

The teenager posted after the match, saying: “We’ll keep fighting until the end. Happy to make my first start in the Premier League, hopefully more to come.”

Fresneda replied to his fellow Spaniard, and wrote: “Way to go brother”.

Ivan Fresneda reacts to Stefan Bajcetic’s performance against Chelsea. Cr. (stefanbajcetic) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Although the pair have never played together, they have both been involved in the Spanish youth set-up.

Fresneda has reportedly been in talks with Arsenal in the past few days, with his future very much undecided.

The ‘fantastic’ right-back has impressed in La Liga this season, and is on a similar career trajectory to Bajcetic.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Fresneda wasn’t the only player to react to Bajcetic’s performance yesterday, with his Liverpool teammates clearly impressed too.

Liverpool fans may be hoping they see the pair line up together in the Premier League.

However, at this moment, it looks more likely they could be facing each other in the near future.

