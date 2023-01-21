Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have now opened talks to sign Ivan Fresneda











Arsenal are now in talks to sign young Spanish full back Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid, according to Fabrizio Romano this evening.

The young full back has emerged as one of the top names on Arsenal’s list for this winter and he’s being courted by a number of other clubs as well.

However, taking to Twitter just now, Romano has said that Arsenal have made their move and have now started talks to explore a deal to sign Fresneda.

Understand Arsenal have started talks to explore the signing of Iván Fresneda from Valladolid. Discussions are taking place on clubs and agent side 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



Fresneda, on the bench tonight as he has chances to leave next week.



There are 3/4 clubs keen on signing Spanish RB. pic.twitter.com/tcTSeogkrs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023

Arsenal have already been active in the market and confirmed the signing of Leandro Trossard yesterday.

Further, the Gunners are also close to signing Jakub Kiwior from Spezia. Romano claimed this morning the player would be at The Emirates this weekend and he has been spotted leaving Italy by plane.

Fresneda, meanwhile, is seen as one of Spain’s brightest emerging talents. The teenager is impressing at Valladolid but they know full well they’re powerless to resist a move away.

Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have been trying to add to the squad ever since losing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea. The Ukrainian made his debut today at Liverpool, impressing Gary Neville straight away with his performance.

TBR’s View: Arsenal going for Fresneda another big move

Fresneda probably isn’t going to come in right now and make a huge difference but it does give Arsenal added depth.

The squad is getting better by the week at the moment. But they remain short in certain areas. Fresneda, then, gives Arsenal cover in a few positions. Of course, he’s also the right age for Mikel Arteta to work with further.

Fresneda is in demand for a reason this winter. And it looks like Arsenal have won the race. Once again, it appears the Kroenke’s have backed their man, with the PL title firmly in sight.