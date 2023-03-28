Ivan Fresneda says he really loves to watch 24-year-old Liverpool man











Ivan Fresneda has listed Trent Alexander-Arnold amongst the right-backs he admires most amid recent reports that the youngster is a Liverpool transfer target.

Fresneda was giving an interview to AS in Spain in which he was asked which players he looks up to in his position. The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in La Liga with Valladolid this season.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

And amongst the players Fresneda mentioned is someone who would be a teammate if he ended up moving to Anfield in the summer.

Fresneda an admirer of Alexander-Arnold

“Of course,” he told AS. “It is a fashionable position that today is valued much more than before and there are real great players. Achraf [Hakimi], Reece James and Alexander-Arnold are three of the ones I like the most.”

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Of course, the comments are interesting for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, as already mentioned, Ivan Fresneda is a player Liverpool have on their radar. The Athletic reported in January that the Reds are one of a host of sides across the continent tracking the teenager’s progress.

He ultimately stayed put in the window. But his contract includes a release clause worth £26.4 million, according to The Athletic. So it may well be that he is one player to keep an eye on this summer.

The other reason that his comments are so notable is the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold has come in for so much criticism for various sections of the media in more recent times.

The 24-year-old’s ability going forward is unquestionable. He is an amazing talent on the ball. However, his defensive game has been scrutinised.

It does appear that Alexander-Arnold is not good enough as a defender. And that is particularly problematic at a time when Jurgen Klopp’s men are struggling so badly at the back.

However, Klopp has stuck by the academy graduate. And there is obviously a reason why his style of play has never changed despite the criticism from outside of Anfield.

It is now telling that a talent with as much potential as Fresneda is also a big fan.