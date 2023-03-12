Jenas criticises Trent Alexander-Arnold after goal Liverpool conceded











Jermaine Jenas was critical of Trent Alexander-Arnold for the goal Liverpool conceded against Bournemouth on Saturday, telling BT Sport (broadcast on 11/3; 13:01) that he can see Philip Billing running all the way into the box before he scores what proved to be the winner.

The Reds were brought back down to earth after their amazing win last weekend. Billing scored the only goal at the Vitality Stadium to help the Cherries pick up a vital win in their battle to beat the drop.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Liverpool missed a penalty later in the game. But it really did not feel as though Neto had a lot to do in the second-half to keep Gary O’Neil’s side in front.

Jenas criticises Alexander-Arnold after Bournemouth goal

Certainly, Liverpool were lacklustre. And few moments better highlighted that than the opening goal. A ball over the top allowed Dango Ouattara to get through.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

He quite easily skipped past Virgil van Dijk. And he managed to find Billing 10 yards out in the centre of the goal.

Alexander-Arnold was nowhere near the Dane despite having a good head start on him by the time Ouattara beat van Dijk. The right-back almost ambled back into the penalty area as Billing started his burst into the box.

And that did not escape Jenas’ attention as he analysed the goal.

“Defensively, it just felt really poor from Liverpool’s point of view. I think Trent Alexander-Arnold can see him running all the way. He’s not really had an influence and got himself in and amongst it where Billing attacks it,” he told BT Sport.

A lot of the criticism is just lazy, but difficult to defend Trent at times

Alexander-Arnold has had to deal with a lot of criticism for some of his defensive work this year. Some of it has completely crossed the line and just been lazy.

But there are times where you struggle to defend the 24-year-old. He has a very relaxed demeanour at times which makes it look like he’s either given up on something, or not trying.

That makes him look an absolutely class act when it comes to going forward. He is simply sensational at making things happen in the final third. And he has the ability to be so casual about it.

But Billing had to make one subtle move to get into plenty of space. And ultimately, Alexander-Arnold was not really marking anyone.

He was far from being the only Liverpool player who failed to step up on Saturday. But he will surely be disappointed with his part in the goal.