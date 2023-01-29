Arsenal Transfer News: Ivan Fresneda left out by Valladolid as exit talk ramps up











Reported Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda has been left out by Real Valladolid today as speculation grows over his future.

The young full-back has been on Arsenal’s radar all winter but as yet, there’s been no major bid. Borussia Dortmund are thought to be keen on the Spanish starlet too.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on signing Fresneda at the request of Mikel Arteta. And with just days to go in the transfer window, it looks like Fresneda might well be on the move.

As reported by Sky Sports this afternoon, Fresneda has been left out of the Valladolid squad to face Valencia today.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

It’s suggested the omission has come as the Spanish side are expecting a number of formal offers before the deadline. Arsenal, it seems, are among those clubs who could swoop.

The Gunners are also trying to do a deal for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. A whopping £60m bid has already been rejected, with Brighton insistent they won’t sell as it stands.

Fresneda, who is still a teenager, is seen as one of La Liga’s brightest young stars. He is said to have a clause of just £13m in his contract to allow him to move. The Gunners, then, could well be tempted into doing business before Tuesday.

TBR’s View: Fresneda worth the small fee for Arsenal

If the £13m is true and he can move, then Fresneda would represent a smart signing for Arsenal for the future.

In the grand scheme of things, that sort of money is peanuts in terms of Premier League clubs. And for one of Europe’s brightest young talents, it’s worth the punt for Arsenal.

The Gunners are really trying to go for it this month. The title is within sight and adding players is key. Fresneda, then, could well be another smart addition to the long-term plan.