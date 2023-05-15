'It's painful': Pundit tears into 27-year-old Tottenham player against Aston Villa loss; says he looks lost











Ben Foster has described a Tottenham Hotspur fan’s video from the trip to Aston Villa focusing on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as painful, claiming that the Dane looks completely lost.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel after Ryan Mason’s side were beaten 2-1 by the Villans on Saturday. It was another abject showing from Tottenham as they saw their hopes of qualifying for the top four dashed entirely.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham fans probably cannot wait for the season to end. Certainly, many supporters in attendance at Villa Park did not hold back in their criticism of the players.

Foster reacts to Tottenham fan’s Hojbjerg video

And a video has since appeared on social media focusing on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for 41 seconds. The clip – filmed from the away end at Villa Park – shows Hojbjerg getting nowhere near the ball. And he really does not seem to know what to do while the play is happening around him.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Toby Alderweireld liked the tweet which included the video of Hojbjerg. And Ben Foster has hit out at Hojbjerg following the game, insisting that it was awful to see.

“There was a clip doing the rounds last night of Hojbjerg. A fan has just focused on him for about a 30 second period. Tottenham don’t have the ball, so he’s doing a bit of defensive work. It’s painful. It’s a painful watch,” he told his YouTube channel.

“He just looks lost. He doesn’t really know when to press, he doesn’t really know when to sit back in. He’s just wandering around, a few arms getting flinged about. And they’re just caning him, whoever’s taking this video is just caning him. But Tottenham, for me, have so many of those sorts of players.”

Hojbjerg has been a divisive character throughout his time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He definitely talks a good game. But there are doubts over whether he backs it up anywhere near often enough.

He has proved to be a decent signing at £15 million. And it is fair to say that he was very good alongside Rodrigo Bentancur. However, you can definitely understand a lot of the criticism.

How often has Hojbjerg genuinely changed a game for Tottenham? He does not appear to inspire those around him with his displays.

It is a little unfair to single him out. However, Foster is right to suggest that the video epitomises many of the problems amongst the Tottenham squad right now.