Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has liked a tweet that appears to mock Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Aston Villa defeat.

Spurs put in a disappointing display on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park.

Ryan Mason’s side were completely outplayed throughout the game, despite Harry Kane’s late consolation effort from the penalty spot.

It’s fair to say that Tottenham were once again overrun in midfield, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp both struggling on the day.

And Toby Alderweireld has liked a tweet which appears to mock Hojbjerg’s efforts from the middle of the park.

Alderweireld likes tweet about Hojbjerg

A Tottenham fan posted a short video of Hojbjerg with the caption ‘The engine room’.

The clip shows Hojbjerg walking around while Tottenham have the ball, before missing an attempt to win it back for them.

Throughout the whole 40 seconds, the £15 million man barely breaks into a sprint and Alderweireld liked the tweet.

Hojbjerg was exceptional for Tottenham during the early stages of the campaign but he has been way off the pace recently.

The Dane usually provides Spurs with a tireless runner in the middle of the park, but his work-rate is nowhere to be seen in the short clip.

Spurs have often been overrun in midfield this season, which could be down to their system. But they did improve once Yves Bissouma came on against Villa.

It was certainly a surprise to see Skipp replaced by Bissouma instead of Hojbjerg. The 27-year-old offered very little in the game and his recent form will be a cause for concern at Tottenham.

