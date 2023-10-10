‘It’s crazy’: Barry Ferguson thinks £500k Celtic player is going to get so much better this season

Out of all the Celtic players that have been well under Brendan Rodgers this season, Barry Ferguson believes that Liam Scales is one that is just going to keep on getting better.

The 25-year-old Irishman has been in sparkling form for the Hoops and is now on international duty with The Republic of Ireland.

Whilst Scales will be hoping to get his first cap, Ferguson thinks that the Celtic defender will continue to improve now that Cameron Carter-Vickers is back in the side.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He brings balance. It’s crazy how football works. It’s crazy. I mean, he was well out of the picture at Celtic.

“And obviously suspensions and injuries, it gives a player an opportunity in football and let’s be honest, he’s grabbed it with both hands.

“And I think each game, he is getting better and better. And I think he will start to improve because who’s in beside him? Now back from injury, Carter-Vickers.

“He might bring his game on even more.”

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

The £500k signing from Shamrock Rovers has wowed Brendan Rodgers so far this season. The Celtic boss has labelled Scales as ‘outstanding’ and a player that has surprised him more than any other over his career as a football manager.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Callum McGregor has also been impressed with Scales. Just last month the Celtic captain said that the Irishman was ‘tremendous‘ against Rangers in his first Glasgow Derby of his Hoops career.

The Celtic fans have also enjoyed Scales’ performances. So much so that they believe he is undroppable right now. Let’s hope the versatile defender returns home from international duty injury-free so that he is able to continue to contribute to Celtic’s good start to the season.

In other news, ‘Fourth choice’: Pundit delivers utterly bizarre verdict about Celtic’s ‘outstanding’ 25-year-old player