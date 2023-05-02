‘It’s between’: Kyle Walker says manager that wants the Tottenham job is up there with Pep Guardiola











Kyle Walker has named Tottenham Hotspur manager target, Mauricio Pochettino as one of the best managers he’s ever worked under alongside Pep Guardiola.

Speaking on the Official Manchester City Podcast, Walker named Pochettino, along with Pep, as the manager who has left the biggest imprint on his game.

Of course, this comes against a backdrop of interest from Chelsea, while Pochettiono himself is reportedly keen on the Tottenham job.

Sadly, it looks as though the Argentine won’t be getting the Spurs job as Daniel Levy hasn’t picked up the phone to him, and based on what Walker is saying, Spurs will be missing out on a top-class manager.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Pochettino up there with Pep

Walker gave his verdict on his former boss at Tottenham.

“It’s between Pochettino and Pep, I think Pep has evolved my game and my understanding in terms of wasting energy where I don’t need to end it. I signed as a wing-back and now I’m in a back three. Would I have been able to do that with England if I was still under the Pochettino system? No, I would have been too attacking,” Walker said.

One of the best

Walker has worked with some top-class managers during his playing career, and if he says that Pochettino is one of the best then he must be something special.

Chelsea will be getting a fantastic operator here, and Spurs may live to regret not moving for the Argentine this time around.

It’s been widely reported that Pochettino is keen on a Tottenham return, but for some reason, Daniel Levy hasn’t picked up the phone.

Walker knows how good Pochettino is, the Spurs squad know how good Pochettino is, we all know how good Pochettino is, but Levy has refused to make this move happen.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

