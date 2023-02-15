Italian press praise Tottenham player after 'miracle' moment in Milan











Both Calciomercato and Tuttosport have praised Fraser Forster for the ‘miracle’ save he produced to briefly delay Tottenham Hotspur going behind against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Spurs will have to overturn a deficit when the two sides play again in North London in a month. Brahim Diaz scored the only goal inside San Siro on a disappointing night for Antonio Conte’s men.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Of course, the squad has been decimated by injury. Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma were all sidelined. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was suspended.

Forster praised for miracle save in Tottenham loss

So the players who came in can hold their head up high, particularly those who featured against Leicester at the weekend.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Forster was one of those who endured a miserable afternoon at the King Power Stadium. He was arguably not at fault for any of the four goals the Foxes did score. But obviously, that will be little consolation to the Englishman.

So he would have felt that he had a point to prove against Milan – in a competition which has provided some of the best moments of Forster’s career to date.

Unfortunately, there was no clean sheet. But there was a moment of brilliance. Forster made an amazing save from Brahim just before the opening goal, somehow getting a hand to his initial shot.

Glenn Hoddle suggested that the stop from Forster was ‘magnificent’. Meanwhile, the Italian press have also praised the 34-year-old.

Calciomercato, Tuttosport and Tuttomercatoweb have all handed Forster the highest rating of any Tottenham player (6/10). And the first two outlets both claimed that he performed a ‘half-miracle’ with the save, presumably because Spurs were not then able to clear the chance.

That save will hopefully give Forster a boost in confidence. He is a decent goalkeeper with the ability to produce big performances. And Spurs need that now that Lloris is out for the time-being.