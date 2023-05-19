'It will be a pleasure': £22m Liverpool target shares update on his future











Monaco midfielder Youssouff Fofana has hinted he’d be more than open to a move to England this summer.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with making a move for Fofana. Tottenham, too, are also believed to be big fans of the Monaco ace.

Fofana, 23, has been a regular for the French side this season and has impressed once again.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Youssouf Fofana open to Liverpool transfer

Speaking to The Evening Standard this week, Fofana was quite open about his future.

And while he didn’t outright say he was on his way this summer, Fofana did admit it would be a ‘pleasure’ to play with a club like Liverpool or Chelsea, if the chance came along.

“Monaco is a great club in France and Europe. A lot of big clubs come here to find players and we are all aware of this. If it is the right opportunity or moment [to leave], I can’t say,” he said.

“I don’t know but we are doing things the right way here at the moment. I have already played with top players but if one day I can play with more big names then it will be a pleasure and mean I have performed well.”

The Daily Mail claims Fofana could cost just £22m if Liverpool do want to sign him. And after missing out on Jude Bellingham, that could be a much cheaper alternative.

TBR’s View: Midfield options needed for Liverpool

As we’ve seen with Bellingham, Liverpool simply aren’t going to be able to go and get every single player they want this summer.

Fofana seems to be a sensible enough option to have on the llist. Indeed, Cesc Fabregas even suggested that he’d be ideal for the Reds, which is high praise indeed.

Liverpool have simply got to get it right this summer in the market. And at £22m, Fofana might well be the ideal bargain buy they’re looking for.